LCM Capital Management Inc Sells 193 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LCM Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,752.2% during the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 692,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,764,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.95.

Shares of MSFT opened at $221.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.19 and a 200 day moving average of $259.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

