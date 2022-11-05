JB Capital LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,555.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average of $120.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.04 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

