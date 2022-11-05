Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Trading Up 3.3 %

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.95.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $221.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

