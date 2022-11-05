Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,789 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $221.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.56.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.95.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

