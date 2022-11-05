Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $221.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.56. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.95.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

