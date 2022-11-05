Hardy Reed LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,972.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.04 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.