DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DT Midstream by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTM opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

