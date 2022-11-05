DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $179,000 Investment in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of DHI Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in DHI Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 32.7% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 758,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 303,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

