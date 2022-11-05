DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exponent were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday.

Exponent Trading Up 1.7 %

Exponent Dividend Announcement

EXPO opened at $97.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.