DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carvana were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Carvana Stock Down 39.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.48. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $307.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.