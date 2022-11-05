DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 11,326 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 5.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:KD opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1.24. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

