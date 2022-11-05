DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

