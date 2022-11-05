Comerica Bank Purchases 790 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Getty Realty worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $12,999,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 86.3% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 142,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

