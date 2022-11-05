Comerica Bank Has $952,000 Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162,790 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 771.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,655 shares of company stock worth $723,794. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $117.01.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

