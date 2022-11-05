Comerica Bank Has $831,000 Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,045,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,546,000 after buying an additional 222,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,168,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 892,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

