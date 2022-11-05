Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Caleres worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $15,766,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,440 shares of company stock worth $1,548,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE CAL opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

