Comerica Bank Buys 2,736 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BFAM opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

