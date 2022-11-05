Comerica Bank Acquires 2,270 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Vector Group worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

