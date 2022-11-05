Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.81 per share, with a total value of $42,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $539,692.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,766 shares of company stock worth $1,042,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barnes Group Trading Up 0.9 %

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

