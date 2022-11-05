AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,926.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,972.1% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,555.1% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154,346 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,873.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,990.9% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

