700 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in WEX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 41,866 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.06. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

Several research firms have commented on WEX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

