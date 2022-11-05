20,000 Shares in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 39.64, a current ratio of 39.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $251,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,080,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,385,490.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

