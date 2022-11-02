Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $549,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Wabash National worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77,248 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Wabash National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,232,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wabash National by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Insider Activity

Wabash National Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $784,751. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WNC opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Wabash National Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

