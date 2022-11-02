Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of TrueBlue worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TrueBlue news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $106,513.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TBI opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $644.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

