Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of QuinStreet worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 41.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 810,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,778,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after buying an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.10 and a beta of 1.00. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

