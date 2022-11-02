Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

