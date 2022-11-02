Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,749 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

