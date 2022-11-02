Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,224 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of HealthStream worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.56 million, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.