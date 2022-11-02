Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.14 and a beta of 2.13. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

