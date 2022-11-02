Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

NYSE MXL opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

