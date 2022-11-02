Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Cowen worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 57.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cowen by 66.7% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cowen by 188.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Cowen had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

