Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXPE. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $542.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.98.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.81 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

