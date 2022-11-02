Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 149.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

