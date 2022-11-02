Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of International Seaways worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSW. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 323,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of -0.09. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -48.00%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,952 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

