Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Genesco worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth $5,910,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 99.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 39.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 320.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Stock Performance

GCO stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $609.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.90. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Genesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

