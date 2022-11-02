Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 192.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 533.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 155.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLW opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

