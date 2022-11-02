Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,840 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in CNX Resources by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

