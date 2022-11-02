Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Viad worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Viad by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Viad by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

