Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Teck Resources by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $7,270,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

