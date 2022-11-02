Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $47.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.92% from the company’s current price.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of TECK opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

