SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

SBAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.73.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $275.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.54.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.