ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 255.96, a P/E/G ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

