ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 427.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 15.6% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

