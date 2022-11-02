ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of B. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,910,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 162,693 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after buying an additional 83,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on B shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

