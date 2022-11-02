ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,015 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 110.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Knowles by 263.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 344,003 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KN stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.45. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KN. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.