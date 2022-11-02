ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 12,617 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,122 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,132,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 81,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $5,523,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.59. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

