ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,940,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2,917.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 91,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 88,772 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of CLR opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

