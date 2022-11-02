ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after buying an additional 495,078 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 885,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,153 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 579,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 368,157 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,636,000 after purchasing an additional 340,739 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 286,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 286,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Stories

