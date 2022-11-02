ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROX. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

