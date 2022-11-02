ProShare Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 129.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $3,361,383.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at $648,518,698.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,582 shares of company stock worth $97,144,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

AutoNation stock opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

